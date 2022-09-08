Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP orders probe into video of students forced to clean toilet at Ballia school

UP orders probe into video of students forced to clean toilet at Ballia school

Published on Sep 08, 2022 03:33 PM IST

Ballia basic education officer Maniram Singh said the video clip went viral on Wednesday in the area and he has ordered a probe into the clip

Sohaon block education officer Lokesh Mishra said he has started his probe into the video clip (Screengrab/Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: A widely-circulated video of a bunch of bare-footed students cleaning a toilet at a school in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia has prompted the district administration to order a probe.

Ballia’s basic education officer Maniram Singh said he has taken note of the widely-circulated video of a primary school in the district in which students were told to clean a toilet.

Singh said the undated video related to a primary school in Pipra Kalan in the district’s Sohaon block. In the video, a person who is yet to be identified is heard telling students to get the school toilet cleaned and threatening to lock it if they do not clean it.

Singh said the probe will be conducted by the Sohaon block education officer Lokesh Mishra, and action will be taken after the inquiry is complete.

Mishra said he is investigating the matter. He said the school principal was alleged to have done something similar in the past but did not elaborate.

