UP orders probe into video of students forced to clean toilet at Ballia school
Ballia basic education officer Maniram Singh said the video clip went viral on Wednesday in the area and he has ordered a probe into the clip
LUCKNOW: A widely-circulated video of a bunch of bare-footed students cleaning a toilet at a school in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia has prompted the district administration to order a probe.
Ballia’s basic education officer Maniram Singh said he has taken note of the widely-circulated video of a primary school in the district in which students were told to clean a toilet.
Singh said the undated video related to a primary school in Pipra Kalan in the district’s Sohaon block. In the video, a person who is yet to be identified is heard telling students to get the school toilet cleaned and threatening to lock it if they do not clean it.
Singh said the probe will be conducted by the Sohaon block education officer Lokesh Mishra, and action will be taken after the inquiry is complete.
Mishra said he is investigating the matter. He said the school principal was alleged to have done something similar in the past but did not elaborate.
-
2 nihangs, waiter hack ‘intoxicated’ man to death near Golden Temple
Enraged that an “inebriated man was consuming tobacco” in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, two nihangs and a waiter hacked Harmanjit Singh to death outside a hotel on Mahana Singh Road in the wee hours of Thursday. While the nihangs were stabbing Harmanjit Singh, one of the waiters, Ramandeep Singh, a resident Khalsa College, Amritsar, also joined the assaulters. The incident took place at around 1 am, merely 800 m away from the Golden Temple.
-
SBI misreads Kannada numeral on cheque, dishonours it; fined ₹85,000
A State Bank of India branch has been fined Rs 85,177 by the Dharwad District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum for dishonouring a cheque after failing to properly recognise a Kannada numeral on it. Vadirajacharya Inamdar issued an SBI cheque for Rs 6,000 to Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited towards his electricity bill on September 3, 2020. The cheque was filled in Kannada including the numerals.
-
Bengaluru hotels offer rooms at discounted prices for the flood affected
Bengaluru hotels said on Wednesday that they will offer discounted rooms for people whose homes had been flooded by heavy rain over the past few days. The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association made the offer after many alleged hotels in the city were exploiting the situation by hiking room rents. Flood waters remain in several gated societies in Bengaluru's Sarjapura Road, Yemalur and Bellandur areas.
-
5 men get life term for 2015 abduction, rape of girl in Rajasthan’s Nagaur
Five men accused of kidnapping and raping a girl in Rajasthan's Nagaur district in 2015 have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Pocso court, a senior district police officer said on Thursday. Joshi said the five accused, Islam Khan (22), Saddam (22), Saddam Hussain (23), Farooq (22) and Subhan Khan (25), were handed out a life term for rape and five years for abduction.
-
Bengaluru's Bellandur road is now safe to travel for commuters, announces police
The waterflow has come down at most affected Bellandur area in Bengaluru and vehicles are now moving on both sides of Outer Ring Road. The HSR layout traffic police announced on Thursday that it is safe for commuters to travel through Bellandur. Earlier many vehicles were stuck on this stretch of Bengaluru and cops urged the commuters to avoid travelling on the Outer Ring Road, if not in an emergency.
