Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantradev Singh said that as many as 918 party-supported candidates have won the post of members of zila panchayat. (File Photo)
lucknow news

UP panchayat polls: BJP chief says Yogi govt's work in rural areas paid off

Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections: Swatantradev Singh, the president of the BJP's state unit, has attributed the victory of his party candidates to the work done by the Yogi Adityanath government in the rural areas.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 08:11 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantradev Singh on Monday attributed the victory of party candidates in the panchayat elections to the development in rural areas and welfare of farmers ensured by the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Singh claimed that in the three-tier panchayat election in the state, over 45,000 party-supported candidates have won the post of village pradhan, while more than 60,000 party-supported candidates have emerged victorious as members of kshetra panchayats.

"As many as 918 party-supported candidates have won the post of members of zila panchayat," he said.

"On more than 450 seats, the party-supported candidates have taken a decisive lead," Singh said.

Topics
uttar pradesh up panchayat yogi adityanath + 1 more
