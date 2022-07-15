U.P. PCS-2021 interviews from July 21, to be completed in 16 days
The interview schedule for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).
“Interviews will start from July 21 and will be completed in just 16 days (from July 21 to August 5). The final result is likely by August itself,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari.
“In these 16 days, interviews will be held on all days except the weekly holidays falling on July 25 and 31. Interviews will be conducted in two sessions: From 9am and from 1pm roll number wise. On the last day i.e. August 5, interviews will be held only in the first session,” he added.
The detailed schedule of interviews roll number wise has been made available on the official website of UPPSC— http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. Commission’s examination controller said the candidates can download their interview letters from the appropriate link provided on the homepage of UPPSC website.
The candidates need to reach Yamuna Bhawan located on the commission headquarters premises in Prayagraj with all necessary documents on the scheduled date and time for the interview.
UPPSC had declared the result of PCS (Mains)-2021 on July 12. A total of 1,285 candidates have been declared successful in the mains examination for recruitment against 623 posts on offer. The PCS (Mains)-2021 was conducted at centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad between March 23 and 27, 2022 in which a total of 5,957 candidates had appeared.
The UPPSC had declared the results of PCS (preliminary) examination-2021 on December 1, 2021 in which 7,688 candidates were declared successful. A total of 3,21,273 of the registered 6,91,173 candidates had appeared in the PCS (preliminary) examination-2021 held at 1,505 examination centres in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh on October 24, 2021.
Secretary, UPPSC, Jagdish said final details of marks obtained and category wise cut-offs would be released by the commission on its official website and published in newspapers after the declaration of final results of the recruitment exam. As a result, no applications would be entrained by the commission in this regard under the RTI Act-2005, he said.
He also made clear that the results of these recruitment exams were subject to the final decision of the Allahabad high court in the Special Appeal (D) 475/2019 filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.
The posts for which recruitment is taking place include those of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax) and district commandant homeguards among others.
SPPU ranked 12th in country in NIRF rankings for 2022
With union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan releasing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2022 on Friday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has slipped from 11th to 12th position this year. The SPPU has a total 59.48 marks this year as compared to 58.34 last year. While College of Engineering Pune (CoEP), too, has slipped from 52nd rank in 2021 to 72nd rank this year.
Two journalists ‘shot at’ in east U.P.’s Sonbhadra district
Two journalists working for different Hindi dailies were allegedly shot at and injured by two mobike-borne assailants in east Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Thursday night, police said. They added the duo were undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Inspector im-charge, Raipur police station, PP Srivastava said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. Sonbhadra additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said the two victims were discharged from the hospital on Friday.
SP ally OP Rajbhar’s party to support NDA presidential pick Murmu
Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Friday announced support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Rajbhar announced the decision at a press conference in Lucknow. The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Rajbhar said his party decided to support Murmu after appeals by Union home minister Amit Shah, Droupadi Murmu herself and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
FIR lodged after video of namaz at Lucknow mall goes viral
LUCKNOW A controversy erupted in Lucknow after some people allegedly offered namaz on the premises of the newly-opened LuLu mall in Lucknow, forcing its management to lodge an FIR against the unidentified people on Thursday night, at Sushant Golf City police station, for obstructing visitors. The mall was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and was opened for visitors on Monday.
Dhobi Ghat-Pul Gate road stretch riddled with potholes
The one-kilometre road stretch from Dhobi Ghat till Pul Gate via Golibar Maidan in Pune Cantonment area is riddled with potholes with no repair in sight. According to commuters, the potholes had developed much before and alleged that the board administration had not bothered to carry out the repairs in the larger interests of commuters and area residents.
