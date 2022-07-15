U.P. PCS-2021 interviews from July 21, to be completed in 16 days

The interview schedule for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

“Interviews will start from July 21 and will be completed in just 16 days (from July 21 to August 5). The final result is likely by August itself,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari.

“In these 16 days, interviews will be held on all days except the weekly holidays falling on July 25 and 31. Interviews will be conducted in two sessions: From 9am and from 1pm roll number wise. On the last day i.e. August 5, interviews will be held only in the first session,” he added.

The detailed schedule of interviews roll number wise has been made available on the official website of UPPSC— http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. Commission’s examination controller said the candidates can download their interview letters from the appropriate link provided on the homepage of UPPSC website.

The candidates need to reach Yamuna Bhawan located on the commission headquarters premises in Prayagraj with all necessary documents on the scheduled date and time for the interview.

UPPSC had declared the result of PCS (Mains)-2021 on July 12. A total of 1,285 candidates have been declared successful in the mains examination for recruitment against 623 posts on offer. The PCS (Mains)-2021 was conducted at centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad between March 23 and 27, 2022 in which a total of 5,957 candidates had appeared.

The UPPSC had declared the results of PCS (preliminary) examination-2021 on December 1, 2021 in which 7,688 candidates were declared successful. A total of 3,21,273 of the registered 6,91,173 candidates had appeared in the PCS (preliminary) examination-2021 held at 1,505 examination centres in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh on October 24, 2021.

Secretary, UPPSC, Jagdish said final details of marks obtained and category wise cut-offs would be released by the commission on its official website and published in newspapers after the declaration of final results of the recruitment exam. As a result, no applications would be entrained by the commission in this regard under the RTI Act-2005, he said.

He also made clear that the results of these recruitment exams were subject to the final decision of the Allahabad high court in the Special Appeal (D) 475/2019 filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The posts for which recruitment is taking place include those of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax) and district commandant homeguards among others.