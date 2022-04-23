UP PCS-2022: 14,000 aspirants have made errors in online applications
More than 14,000 aspirants have made mistakes in their online application forms of UP Public Service Commission’s Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS exam.
However, in a major relief to these candidates, the commission has now provided an opportunity to these aspirants to rectify their mistakes. “The candidates have been given time till April 29 to make corrections in their respective forms online,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra.
Mishra said candidates whose photographs and signatures have been found to be flawed should upload the correct photographs and signatures in their online application forms between April 22 and April 29.
“This will be the last chance provided to these candidates to rectify the errors in their application forms. Thereafter no further opportunity will be provided and no representations in this regard will be considered,” he made plain.
Till the last date of submitting the online applications (April 16), a whopping 6,05,023 candidates filled the forms after completing all formalities. On an average, 2,420 candidates are competing for each of the 250 posts, including 39 posts of deputy collector, on offer as of now.
On the last date of submission of online fees on April 12, 84,135 candidates had deposited the fees, UPPSC records show. On the same day 76,927 candidates also finally submitted their forms online. On the last day of submitting the online application on April 16, another 7,334 candidates had finally submitted their forms.
UPPSC had started accepting online applications for PCS-2022 from March 16 and had set April 12 as the last date for submitting the fee and April 16 as the last date for submission of the applications.
There are around 250 vacancies, including those of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax) and district commandant (home guards), among others on offer.
However, the UPPSC had made clear that number of total posts on offer may increase or decrease. PCS (preliminary) examination-2022 is slated to be held on June 12 while the PCS (mains) exam-2022 is slated for September 27, 2022.
