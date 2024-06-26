UP plans 43000-crore overhaul of power network

LUCKNOW The UP government is gearing up to invest over ₹43,000 crore to expand and modernise the power network in the state with the objective of upgrading everything from meters to feeders and ensuring a state-of-the-art electricity infrastructure, a government spokesman said here on Wednesday. Plans were in place to revamp the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited with an investment of ₹ 8759.87 crore, for which the UP discom submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to the Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd (REC). (Pic for representation)

“With a large number of industrial projects getting off the ground in a phased manner in UP, the Yogi government is focused on streamlining power supply network for their smooth operation,” he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently reviewed a comprehensive presentation in this regard with senior officials of the electricity department. The presentation proposed separate fund allocation for all 5 discoms of the state.

The largest allocation of over ₹12,000 crore was earmarked for Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. Also, projects worth over ₹1309 crore were launched specifically for Varanasi district.

Besides, proposals worth ₹42,968.55 crore had been made for all five discoms, including ₹10,146 crore for Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, ₹12300 crore for Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, ₹10563 crore for Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, and ₹1198 crore for KESCO.

Furthermore, chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to quickly complete the installation of smart meters with a budget of ₹29,619 crore. Moreover, ₹917 crore was being spent on electrification of over two and a half lakh houses in Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, and Dakshinanchal discom areas.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, over ₹1309 crore was being invested to strengthen the power network. This included ₹307.70 crore for smart distribution process, ₹513.58 crore for underground electrical infrastructure, and ₹488.10 crore for modernisation and expansion.

Additionally, there were plans to modernise electricity network with investments of ₹1,535 crore for Noida, ₹1,200 crore for Ayodhya, and ₹823 crore for Kanpur. The UP government was also preparing to upgrade 10 MVA transformers in 33/11 kV substations across the state to 20 MVA.