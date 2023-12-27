UP police detain Deoband madrasa student for threatening Pulwama-like attack on X

The Uttar Pradesh police detained a 21-year-old madarsa student in Deoband on Tuesday on charges of threatening a Pulwama-like attack on microblogging site X. The accused in a post on X said another Pulwama will happen soon. (Representative Image)

The accused has been identified Talha Mazhar, who originally belongs Sarai Kalekhan locality of Jamshedpir in Jharkhand and presently lives in Khankah Chowki area of Deoband. He has been pursuing a course in religious education from a madarsa in Deoband for the past four years.

In a post on X, he said, ‘Bahut Jald Inshallah doosra Pulwama bhi hoga’ (Another Pulwama will happen soon, if God wills).

Superintendent of police (SP) (Rural) of Saharanpur, Sagar Jain said that a case has been registered against the accused student and he was allowed to go after interrogation.

“We found no links of him with anti-social elements; therefore, he was allowed to go after serving a notice to him,” said Jain. The accused immediately deleted the post in question and nothing objectionable was found on his WhatsApp and other social media groups, the SP said. He added that a chargesheet will be submitted in the case after investigation. The local unit of the anti-terror squad (ATS) is also probing the matter.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14, 2019 after a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus carrying the security personnel. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed later claimed the responsibility for the attack.