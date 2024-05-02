UP police exam paper leak case: ED registers money laundering case against two key suspects

Given the significant amount of money involved in the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam question paper leak case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow unit, has registered a money laundering case against the two alleged masterminds, Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Attri, along with others implicated in the case, said ED officials on Thursday. When candidates, who appeared in the recently held UP Police Constable exam, staged a protest over paper leak allegations, in Lucknow on Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI File)

A senior ED official said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on 178 FIRs lodged across 41 districts in UP regarding the question paper leak. The ED will now interrogate Mishra and Attri, who are currently held in the Gautam Buddha Nagar jail, as well as officers from the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board involved in conducting the examination.

Earlier, on April 3, one of the alleged masterminds of the UP police constable exam question paper leak, Rajiv Nayan Mishra, 32, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in Gautam Buddha Nagar. He revealed that the aspirants were given the question papers to solve on February 16, approximately 24 hours before the recruitment examination, which was scheduled for February 17 and 18. The second kingpin in the paper leak, Ravi Attri, was also arrested in Gautam Buddha Nagar on April 10.

Notably, over 400 people have been arrested so far in connection with the question paper leak, based on 178 FIRs lodged across 41 districts in UP. On February 24, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the STF to investigate the paper leak after canceling the examination held for 60,244 posts.

The most recent arrest occurred on April 23 when the STF arrested Delhi police constable Vikram Pahal, a resident of Jind, Haryana, for arranging a resort in Gurugram, Haryana, where aspirants were given the UP police constable exam question papers to read and solve. He was in close contact with Ravi Attri.

Pahal had arranged the Nature Valley Resort in Manesar, Gurugram, where as many as 500 aspirants were allowed to read and solve the exam question papers. The owner of the Nature Valley Resort, Satish Dhankad, was arrested from his hideout on March 21. Besides Nature Valley Resort, the racketeers had arranged similar activities for around 300 aspirants at the Shiv Maha Shakti Resort in Rewa.