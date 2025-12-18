UP Police likely to name 3 pharma firms in codeine syrup nexus

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) is preparing to expand its probe into the multi-crore codeine-based cough syrup diversion racket by naming three pharmaceutical manufacturing firms as accused for allegedly facilitating the illegal supply of bulk consignments to traffickers, with an FIR likely to be lodged in Ghaziabad. Investigation suggests certain manufacturers and their officers were aware of abnormal supply volumes and the dubious distribution network involved. (Sourced)

Senior police officials privy to the investigation said the focus is now shifting towards the manufacturing end of the supply chain. “Evidence suggests that certain manufacturers were aware of the abnormal volumes being supplied and the dubious distribution network involved. They are likely to be accused soon,” an STF officer said, adding that further arrests are expected as the financial and interstate links of the racket are unravelled.

Investigators said the manufacturers allegedly supplied large quantities of codeine-based cough syrups while knowingly allowing their products to be routed through dozens of fake pharmaceutical firms created to mask illegal diversion and cross-border smuggling. In some cases, bulk consignments were allegedly manufactured specifically for the illicit supply chain, the STF added.

The development follows multiple arrests, including two brothers from Saharanpur, Vibhor Rana and Vishal Singh, who were arrested on November 12 in Lucknow. According to the STF, the arrested duo allegedly played key operational roles in the elaborate drug-diversion network allegedly masterminded by Varanasi resident Shubham Jaiswal, who is presently believed to be hiding in Dubai.

A senior STF official said the gang allegedly procured codeine-based cough syrup from a pharmaceuticals giant and two other manufacturers and routed the consignments through dozens of shell firms before diverting them to traffickers. The consignments were then transported via Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal before being smuggled into Bangladesh.

The STF had earlier revealed that a chartered accountant, Arun Singhal, allegedly played a crucial role in setting up more than 60 bogus firms.

Despite repeated seizures of such consignments in West Bengal and UP between 2021 and 2024, the network continued operations by frequently changing firm names, drug licences and distribution channels. After a pharmaceutical giant manufacturer stopped manufacturing the cough syrup in 2024, the racket allegedly switched to other brands for illegal trade.