UP police recruitment exam papers leaked from Ahmedabad warehouse, say cops

LUCKNOW Question papers of UP Police’s biggest recruitment exam for 60,244 posts of constables were leaked from the Ahmedabad warehouse of a transport company, which was hired by the printing agency for safe transportation, said police officials here on Friday. UP DGP Prashant Kumar and ADG (UP STF) Amitabh Yash said the arrested trio included Mirzapur resident Shivam Giri and Bhadohi resident Rohit Kumar Pandey, who were employees of Transport Corporation of India Private Limited, and Prayagraj resident Abhishek Shukla, a former employee. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Two employees of the warehouse and a former employee were involved in leaking papers. This was done nearly 10 days before the examination on February 7. The exam was scheduled on February 17 and 18 in two shifts each, and so far, investigation revealed that the accused leaked two sets of papers, they said.

The UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested the three accused from under Lal Kuan flyover in Ghaziabad on Thursday afternoon and questioned them.

In a joint press conference at police headquarters, UP DGP Prashant Kumar and ADG (UP STF) Amitabh Yash said the trio included a Mirzapur resident Shivam Giri and Bhadohi resident Rohit Kumar Pandey, who were employees of Transport Corporation of India Private Limited, and a Prayagraj resident Abhishek Shukla, a former employee.

The three accused were familiar with each other while working in the same company and the question paper was leaked with their connivance at the behest of paper leak mastermind Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Aatri, who were at large. Abhishek Shukla was in touch with Mishra and Aatri to leak the papers.

The DGP said one more suspect, Dr Shubham Mandal, a Patna resident who is an expert in opening the trunk in which the question papers were kept safely, was also in STF custody. Mandal, a medical practitioner, with help of Shivam Giri and Rohit Kumar Pandey, went to the warehouse and clicked photographs of two sets of papers by opening the trunk and locked it again, he added.

He said these sets of question papers were brought to the warehouse on February 1 and this information was leaked by Shivam Giri to Abhishek Shukla. Thereafter, Shukla along with Ravi Aatri, reached Ahmedabad and later called Mandal to open the trunk. He said another set of papers reached the warehouse on February 7 and the accused even tried to click photographs of the remaining two sets on February 8, but failed to do so.

After the leak, question papers were shared with main nine agents of UP, Delhi and Haryana.

ADG Amitabh Yash said the two masterminds - Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Aatri - had promised Abhishek Shukla and others big money and government jobs.

“After procuring two sets of question papers, Rajiv Mishra and Ravi Aatri shared them with Vikram Pahal, Monu Dhakala, Vikram Dahiya, Mahendra Sharma, Gaurav Chowdhary, Neetu, Monu Pandit and Satish Dhankad, who is owner of a resort in Manesar, Gurugram, and Dheeraj alias Goldie, owner of Bollywood Restaurant in Sonipat, Haryana. They later shared it with the aspirants, who were in touch with them, in return for money,” said the officer.

Notably, 396 people had been arrested so far in the police exam paper leak in 178 FIRs lodged across 41 districts in UP.

On February 24, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the STF to investigate the paper leak after cancelling the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 for 60,244 posts. He issued instructions to conduct the re-examination within six months with full transparency.

ADG Amitabh Yash said the mastermind, Rajiv Nayan Mishra, was involved in paper leak of RO/ARO examination conducted by UPPSC on February 11. The state government had cancelled the exam on March 2. Mishra was also involved in leaking question papers of Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) in 2021 and Madhya Pradesh staff nurse exam paper leak in 2023.

He said another key accused, Ravi Aatri, an MBBS passout, was also involved in leaking papers of Madhya Pradesh staff nurse exam in 2015.