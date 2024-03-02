UP Police Recruitment Exam: Two more accused arrested

LUCKNOW: In continuation of the crackdown on accused involved in the question paper leak of the U.P. Police Constable Recruitment Exam, the UP Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested two more people, said senior police officials here in Lucknow. For representation (Sourced)

In a press note shared with the media, STF officials informed that the two accused arrested were identified as Ajai Singh Chauhan and Sonu Singh Yadav, residents of Prayagraj. They said that the duo was arrested outside Kisan Bazar in Vibhuti Khand of Lucknow while attempting to flee upon learning about the police action on those involved in the paper leak.

The officials disclosed that two more accused, Rajan Yadav and Sushil Bharti of Prayagraj, were also involved in the paper leak. They further said that efforts are underway to arrest the other suspects, and the investigation into the matter is on.

So far, 287 people, including some aspirants who allegedly hired individuals involved in the question paper leak network, have been arrested across the state since February 17, said another STF official. “These accused will be taken into police custody for questioning regarding the main source of the paper leak,” he added.

On February 24, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked the STF to probe the matter and take strict action against those involved in the question paper leak after the cancellation of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 for 60,244 posts. He directed officials to conduct the re-examination within six months with full transparency.