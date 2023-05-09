Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mukhtar-aide to be brought to Lucknow from Punjab

Mukhtar-aide to be brought to Lucknow from Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 09, 2023 12:52 AM IST

UP police on Monday secured B warrant from a court to bring Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Walia to Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Police is preparing the ground for extradition of Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Walia, a ‘most wanted’ criminal and close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Punjab.

Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Walia, a ‘most wanted’ criminal, is said to be a close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari (Sourced)
Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Walia, a ‘most wanted’ criminal, is said to be a close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari (Sourced)

The police on Monday secured B warrant from a court to bring him to Lucknow. Walia was recently arrested by Punjab Police in Mohali. The Lucknow police had previously announced a reward of 1 lakh on Walia’s arrest.

Walia is a listed gangster and several cases are lodged against him at the Alambagh police station. He is wanted in the murder case of Jaswinder alias Romi, who owned a restaurant in the area.

