Mukhtar-aide to be brought to Lucknow from Punjab

Uttar Pradesh Police is preparing the ground for extradition of Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Walia, a ‘most wanted’ criminal and close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Punjab. Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Walia, a ‘most wanted’ criminal, is said to be a close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari (Sourced)

The police on Monday secured B warrant from a court to bring him to Lucknow. Walia was recently arrested by Punjab Police in Mohali. The Lucknow police had previously announced a reward of ₹1 lakh on Walia’s arrest.

Walia is a listed gangster and several cases are lodged against him at the Alambagh police station. He is wanted in the murder case of Jaswinder alias Romi, who owned a restaurant in the area.