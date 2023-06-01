Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Anti-sabotage check teams to bolster security at Ram Janmabhoomi, two other places in UP

Anti-sabotage check teams to bolster security at Ram Janmabhoomi, two other places in UP

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2023 06:33 PM IST

Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and Vrindavan temple in Mathura to also get anti-sabotage check teams; six others to be deployed at GRP divisions in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Agra and Jhansi

LUCKNOW The UP Police will further strengthen security at Hindu religious places in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura following terror threat perception, said senior police officials here on Thursday. They said more anti-sabotage (AS) check teams, an essential part of security paraphernalia for detection of any explosive items and unwanted materials, would be deployed at these places.

At present, the UP Security HQ has 61 AS check teams and 31 BDDS teams. All the BDDS teams are equipped with air-conditioned buses for their movement. (Pic for representation)
At present, the UP Security HQ has 61 AS check teams and 31 BDDS teams. All the BDDS teams are equipped with air-conditioned buses for their movement. (Pic for representation)

ADG (security) Binod Kumar Singh said two new AS check teams will be deployed on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya and one each at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and Vrindavan temple in Mathura. Ten AS check teams were flagged off on Thursday to their destinations.

“Besides four teams to be deployed at religious places, six others will remain deployed at Government Railway Police divisions in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Agra and Jhansi,” he added.

The ADG said more bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) and anti-sabotage check teams were added to the state security headquarters armoury recently.

“Two BDDS and two anti-sabotage check teams were deployed for security checks on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya in April,” he said, adding, “One BDDS was deployed at the Secretariat complex in Lucknow, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, the Allahabad high court in Prayagraj, the Varanasi police and PAC’s 30th battalion in Gonda.

The ADG said there were five BDDS teams in 1987, which gradually went up to 26 in 2010. The state security headquarters prepared a proposal for the creation of more BDDS and AS check teams in 2021, keeping in mind the threat perception and security challenges in UP.

He said the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment for the creation of the new teams was done, and its members were trained at National Security Guards centre in Manesar, Haryana, and CRPF training centre in Pune.

“At present, the UP Security HQ has 61 AS check teams and 31 BDDS teams. All the BDDS teams are equipped with air-conditioned buses for their movement,” he stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow security varanasi up police ayodhya + 3 more
lucknow security varanasi up police ayodhya + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out