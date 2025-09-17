UP Police took stringent action in cow smuggling, slaughter cases

The Uttar Pradesh Police took significant action against cow slaughter and smuggling cases between January 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, said senior police officials in a press note shared by state police headquarters here on Tuesday. he police booked 539 accused under the Goonda Act and 6 under the NSA. (For Representation)

“During this period, 699 cases of cow slaughter and 1200 cases of cow smuggling were registered. A total of 2,279 and 2,709 accused were arrested in these cases respectively, while 539 and 568 accused respectively surrendered in court due to police pressure,” the officials said.

They further said the police took stringent action against the accused, including booking 539 under the Goonda Act and 6 under the National Security Act (NSA) in cow slaughter cases. In cow smuggling cases, 476 accused were booked under the Goonda Act and 9 under the NSA. Additionally, 467 and 288 history sheets were opened against the accused in cow slaughter and smuggling cases respectively.

The police also took action under the Gangster Act, attaching properties worth ₹9.19 crore and ₹9.97 crore in cow slaughter and smuggling cases respectively. These actions demonstrate the UP Police’s commitment to curbing these crimes and ensuring public safety.