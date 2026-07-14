UP Police train for cyber and forensic challenges

: As cyber fraud, digital arrests and technology-enabled crimes become increasingly sophisticated, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday launched its 69th Annual Scientific Investigation, Police Photography, Videography, Computer, Dog Squad and Anti-Sabotage Competition in Lucknow, positioning the event as a platform to sharpen the force’s scientific and technical capabilities rather than a routine skills contest. Event underway (HT)

The four-day competition, inaugurated by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters) Aparna Kumar at the Reserve Police Lines, has brought together around 135 police personnel from 12 police zones across the state. The event will conclude on July 16.

Addressing the participants, Kumar said modern policing can no longer remain reactive and must increasingly rely on technology, scientific investigation and continuous learning to tackle emerging threats such as cyber fraud and “digital arrest” scams.

“Professional excellence is a continuous process. With the nature of crime changing rapidly, it is essential for police personnel to stay technologically updated. Today’s policing is moving towards proactive and technology-driven policing,” she said.

Unlike conventional police competitions centred on physical skills, the event focuses on specialised disciplines that directly influence criminal investigations. Competitions will test participants in forensic science, crime scene examination, fingerprint analysis, evidence handling and packaging, police photography, videography, medicolegal knowledge, computer applications, anti-sabotage checks and dog squad operations.

On the opening day, participants appeared for a written examination in forensic science and took part in a simulated crime scene inspection exercise.

The computer competition is being held at the Uttar Pradesh Computer Centre in the Police Headquarters’ Signature Building, while anti-sabotage, videography and dog squad events are being organised at the Security Headquarters in New Hyderabad. Several forensic events, including fingerprint and crime scene analysis, are being conducted at the Reserve Police Lines.

Police officials said the exercise aims to strengthen scientific investigation, improve evidence collection and enhance technical expertise, reflecting the growing importance of forensic and digital tools in criminal investigations.