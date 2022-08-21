U.P.: Portion of minaret at Fatehpur Sikri’s Jami Masjid falls
A portion of pinnacle of one of the minarets on south west corner at Jami Masjid within the Dargah complex of Fatehpur Sikri was found fallen on Saturday evening
A portion of pinnacle of one of the minarets on south west corner at Jami Masjid within the Dargah complex of Fatehpur Sikri was found fallen on Saturday evening. The stone pieces fell on the roof of mosque but it caused no harm. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official have begun the exercise to get the portion repaired at this UNESCO world heritage monument located 40 kilometre off Agra.
The stone pieces of the pinnacle were found fallen on the roof of Jami Masjid located west of Sheikh Salim Chishti mausoleum near the “Buland Darwaza”. Fatehpur Sikri was built during the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar who assigned it the status of capital for a few years but abandoned it for paucity of water.
A staff member of Sheikh Salim Chishti Dargah Committee traced these pieces on Saturday evening when he went on the roof of the Jami Masjid to repair electricity sources. The information was communicated to the ASI officials.
“This Jami Masjid is located to the west of Sheikh Salim Chisti Dargah within Fatehpur Sikri monument. The pinnacle of south west minaret fell on rooftop but it caused no harm. We are analysing the stone pieces to ascertain the specific reason,” said RK Patel, chief superintending archaeologist for Agra circle of ASI .
“Ageing always remains a broader factor but there can be localised reasons also. We have to find if it was damaged by a monkey. Often, there remains a hairline crack during stone carving from one bigger stone which might aggravate and cause such damages” Patel told HT on Sunday.
“We will visit the spot on Monday and repair work would be initiated with due procedure to be followed for ASI protected monuments and pinnacle will be restored at the earliest,” Patel added.
-
U.P.: Former DGP-led panel to probe Bankey Bihari temple incident
The state government on Sunday set up a two-member committee under former Uttar Pradesh director general of police Sulkhan Singh to probe lapses and reasons for the incident at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan in which two people had died due to heavy crowd pressure on Janmashtami a couple of days ago. Seven others had fainted and were admitted to Vrindavan hospital. The committee will submit its report within 15 days.
-
Despite odds, officers should set an example: Former bureaucrat
Former secretary in the Central government, Anil Swarup was speaking during a panel discussion on two books authored by him — “Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant” and “No More a Civil Servant” organised at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow. At the start of service, officers are full of zeal but later they lose enthusiasm, the former bureaucrat said. Officers should remember that whatever the circumstances, they should take the initiative to set an example before other officers, he said.
-
3 policemen arrested for aiding murder accused spend time with woman
Accused Bachcha Khan (55) was brought to Dharwad from Ballari for the trial, a police officer said. After producing him in court, the cops who accompanied the accused heeded to his request to permit him to spend some time with his companion. The PTI report stated that Bachcha's woman companion travelled to Dharwad from Bengaluru.
-
Ludhiana woman, 6 others booked for abetting husband’s suicide
PAU police on Sunday booked a woman and six members of her family after her 38-year-old husband ended his life by consuming poison. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother, who is a resident of Gurdev Nagar. She stated that the suspects had borrowed ₹3.5 lakh from her son, who had taken the money from someone else.
-
Car insurer directed to reimburse Ludhiana resident’s theft claim of ₹7.30L
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed United India Insurance Co Limited to reimburse a ₹7.3 lakh claim for the theft of a car and pay ₹7,000 as compensation to a Ludhiana-based complainant. The car was stolen by an unidentified person on October 10, 2018, from outside his house, following which a case was registered with the police. The car was financed and hypothecated with Punjab & Sind Bank for a sum of ₹7,00,000.
