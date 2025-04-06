Menu Explore
U.P. power body alleges corruption in privatisation process

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 06, 2025 10:49 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has urged CM Yogi Adityanath to intervene and annul the privatisation decision

The Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has alleged massive corruption in the ongoing privatisation process of the state’s power sector and urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene and annul the privatisation decision.

The Samiti further alleged that the UPPCL management was working hand-in-glove with private players . (For Representation)
The Samiti further alleged that the UPPCL management was working hand-in-glove with private players . (For Representation)

The committee alleged that tenders were being finalised in collusion with private entities, which was a matter of serious concern.

In a press statement here on Sunday, Samiti leader Shailendra Dubey said a grand rally would be held in Lucknow on April 9 to mark the beginning of a large-scale movement against privatisation.

The Samiti further alleged that the UPPCL management was working hand-in-glove with private players and had already tailored the tendering process in favour of a pre-decided company.

Dubey expressed alarm over the manipulation of key data. He said the privatisation documents for Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal discoms had been prepared assuming AT&C losses at around 40%.

“However, the state’s energy minister had stated on his official Twitter handle that the consolidated AT&C losses across all discoms in 2023-24 have come down to 16.5% from 40% in 2017. Taking 40% losses as the basis now is clear evidence of corruption and loot,” he said.

