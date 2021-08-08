UP power men to strike work on August 10

After observing ‘Satyagraha’ for four days at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the 1.5 million power employees across the country will be on a day strike on August 10 against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021. The strike call has been given by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE).

Giving this information here on Sunday, All-India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey said that the central government’s decision to introduce the Bill during the current session had disappointed the power employees forcing them to resort to the path of agitation.

“What electricity employees fear about the contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 is the intent of the proposed law to privatise the power distribution across the country, which is already underway in a few states and Union territories,” he said.

Dubey claimed that a large number of employees and engineers staged protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from August 3 to 6, demanding the government to refer the Bill to Parliament’s standing committee on energy.