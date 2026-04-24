UP pushes digital policing: Focus on e-summons and e-evidence

LUCKNOW In a significant push towards digitising the criminal justice system, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday organised a one-day workshop on using e-summons and e-evidence to ensure effective implementation of the three new criminal laws notified by the government of India. The workshop was held at the Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad auditorium at the police headquarters under the aegis of the Technical Services Headquarters. UP DGP Rajeev Krishna lights the lamp while inaugurating the workshop (Sourced)

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna attended the event as chief guest, while director general (prisons and correctional services) PC Meena was guest of honour. Senior officers from multiple police and allied departments were also present. The event began with a ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a presentation by ADG (technical services) Naveen Arora, who outlined the workshop’s objectives and framework.

Addressing the gathering, the DGP highlighted the growing importance of digital tools such as e-summons and e-evidence in improving transparency, efficiency and timeliness in criminal investigations and trials. The workshop featured six technical sessions conducted by experts from institutions including NIC, JTRI, NFSU, the Prosecution Department, UPSIFS, and the Forensic Science Laboratory. These sessions focused on practical implementation, challenges and best practices in adopting digital processes within policing and prosecution.

Participation was extensive: Around 175 nodal officers from districts and commissionerates joined online while nearly 350 personnel associated with summons execution, evidence handling and investigation attended offline from various zones, ranges and districts.

Officials said the initiative’s primary objective is to build capacity among police personnel, sensitise supervisory officers and ensure 100% implementation of new criminal codes. The effort also aims to improve UP’s position in national rankings by ensuring timely execution of legal processes like summons and warrants, thereby optimising manpower and resources.

According to data shared during the workshop, the statewide average for e-evidence usage currently stands at 46.6%, with Bhadohi, Sonbhadra and Moradabad leading among districts. For e-summons, the state average is 86%, with Amroha, Kaushambi and Rampur ranking at the top.

Senior officials reiterated that the UP Police and Technical Services Headquarters are committed to fully implementing the technological provisions outlined in new criminal laws, in line with the vision of the Union home ministry and the state government. The session concluded with a vote of thanks and the presentation of mementos to guest speakers.