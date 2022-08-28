U.P. racing to become number 1 in development: Rajnath

LUCKNOW: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of 161 projects worth ₹187.84 crores in his Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency and said the new, nearly-ready 104-kilometre ring road project would help decongest city roads.

“Construction work is also going on in railway and bus stations and the airport. A fund of ₹1300 crore was sanctioned for the development of the state capital and as of now, beautification and development of all railway stations in the state capital is on. My desire is that Lucknow should also have a direct flight to Los Angeles in the USA and London in the UK. We are also trying to get 5G services started in the state capital,” he said at a function held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre in the state capital.

Saturday was the second day of his three-day Lucknow visit.

Stating that he had accorded top priority to developing infrastructure in the state capital, he praised the double engine governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath and added that U.P. was now racing to become the number one state in terms of development. He also listed the ongoing development works in the state capital.

“I remember the Shaheed Path was previously criticised but now judging by the manner in which one lakh vehicles are increasing annually on the city roads, its utility stands out,” said Singh and added that efforts were on to decongest the city roads.

“Traffic snarls are a major issue but I am happy that while 6 overbridges have already been newly constructed, six more are coming up. A new 104-kilometre ring road is nearly ready and this slightly delayed project would help decongest city roads further,” he said.

“I have spoken to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and he has assured me of his cooperation in quickly wrapping up the ring road project. PWD minister Jitin Prasada too will help and very soon the new ring road would be ready,” he said.

RAJNATH PRAISES YOGI, HAILS U.P. LAW AND ORDER

“Good law and order is the first requirement for any development and today, the whole country knows that U.P.’s law and order is the best and for this I congratulate chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

Rajnath said the speed with which the state was developing under the double engine BJP governments (a term coined by BJP leaders to define same party governments at the Centre and the state), left him in no doubt that U.P. would soon overtake other states to emerge as the number one state in terms of development.