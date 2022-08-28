U.P. racing to become number 1 in development: Rajnath
Defence minister inaugurates/lays foundation of 161 projects worth ₹187.84 crores in Lucknow, says his desire is that Lucknow should also have a direct flight to Los Angeles in the US and London in the UK
LUCKNOW: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of 161 projects worth ₹187.84 crores in his Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency and said the new, nearly-ready 104-kilometre ring road project would help decongest city roads.
“Construction work is also going on in railway and bus stations and the airport. A fund of ₹1300 crore was sanctioned for the development of the state capital and as of now, beautification and development of all railway stations in the state capital is on. My desire is that Lucknow should also have a direct flight to Los Angeles in the USA and London in the UK. We are also trying to get 5G services started in the state capital,” he said at a function held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre in the state capital.
Saturday was the second day of his three-day Lucknow visit.
Stating that he had accorded top priority to developing infrastructure in the state capital, he praised the double engine governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath and added that U.P. was now racing to become the number one state in terms of development. He also listed the ongoing development works in the state capital.
“I remember the Shaheed Path was previously criticised but now judging by the manner in which one lakh vehicles are increasing annually on the city roads, its utility stands out,” said Singh and added that efforts were on to decongest the city roads.
“Traffic snarls are a major issue but I am happy that while 6 overbridges have already been newly constructed, six more are coming up. A new 104-kilometre ring road is nearly ready and this slightly delayed project would help decongest city roads further,” he said.
“I have spoken to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and he has assured me of his cooperation in quickly wrapping up the ring road project. PWD minister Jitin Prasada too will help and very soon the new ring road would be ready,” he said.
RAJNATH PRAISES YOGI, HAILS U.P. LAW AND ORDER
“Good law and order is the first requirement for any development and today, the whole country knows that U.P.’s law and order is the best and for this I congratulate chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.
Rajnath said the speed with which the state was developing under the double engine BJP governments (a term coined by BJP leaders to define same party governments at the Centre and the state), left him in no doubt that U.P. would soon overtake other states to emerge as the number one state in terms of development.
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
