UP ramps up preparations to combat possible Covid-19 3rd wave

Uttar Pradesh has ramped up preparations to combat a possible third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by training medical staff, facilitating easy availability of proper medical treatment and Covid-19 related medicines.

The Uttar Pradesh government in a statement on Monday said the ambulance staff has been trained to adopt a sensitive approach towards parents or guardians of children, who are affected by Covid-19, and that the ambulances have been equipped with all life-saving equipment for the treatment of children.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the statement, has directed officials that the state must be "equipped to serve all its citizens". "Improve the response time and bring down the number of cancelled calls due to non-availability of ambulances for various reasons," Adityanath was quoted in the statement, according to news agency PTI.

The state government's 102 and 108 emergency ambulance services that have been serving as frontline warriors to ensure 24x7 smooth and timely admission of patients across the state have geared up to protect children against a probable third Covid-19 wave.

The emergency ambulance services and 137 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance services have been pressed into service by the state government which are equipped with oxygen cylinders and 'ALS', which includes both oxygen cylinders and ventilators.

The vehicles of '108, '102' and ALS ambulances have now been deployed in various districts in both rural and urban areas of Uttar Pradesh. The service can be availed by calling on toll-free number '108'. A 24-hour Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and a team of more than 23,000 people have been working day and night as part of the ambulance services, the statement added.