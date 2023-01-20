Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. receives investment proposals worth over 18k crore in mining-based industries

U.P. receives investment proposals worth over 18k crore in mining-based industries

A meeting of the businessmen was held under the chairmanship of secretary, Geology and Mining Department, Roshan Jacob on Thursday to discuss investment in the establishment of the mining-based industries in Uttar Pradesh and investment proposals for the Global Investors Summit (GIS).

In the run-up to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow next month, the Uttar Pradesh government has received proposals for investment worth 18,446 crore in the mining-based industries.

A spokesperson of the U.P. Mining Department said, thirty-five entrepreneurs from different states participated in this meeting including Mangalore Mineral, Dalmia Cement, ACC Cement, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Group, Vishal Chawla, Leela Krishna Industries Pvt. Limited, New Delhi, H.S. M.R.H.S.M. Hoshangabad Madhya Pradesh, Organo Technology Lucknow and M- Sand industries from Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Prayagraj and Sonbhadra districts. The institutions empanelled by the Central government for exploration of minerals also participated in the meeting.

