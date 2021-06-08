UP reports 727 fresh Covid cases, 81 deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported 727 fresh Covid cases while 2860 patients recovered on Monday. Kanpur saw maximum 24 deaths of the total 81 reported in the state.

After a gap of 72 days the number of daily deaths in Lucknow came to 2. With active cases coming down to 777, chances of the state capital getting Covid curfew relaxation has gone up. So far, curfew has been relaxed in 72 districts of the state where active cases have gone below 600.

“State’s recovery rate is 97.8% while overall positivity rate is 3.3% and 24-hours positivity rate is 0.3%. Of the total 15681 active cases 9286 are in home isolation. Number of active cases is close to the level on April 2,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press conference on Monday.

He said from next week vaccination of street vendors, drivers and all those who meet many people for their work will be done under a special campaign.

“In Lucknow, 234581 patients have recovered out of total 237858 cases and the recovery rate is 98.62%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

In all 48 districts reported below 10 cases, including Kaushambi and Kanpur Dehat, that reported zero fresh cases. Kaushambi has the least 11 active cases and Meerut 898 the highest in the state.