UP reports over 200 Covid cases after 47 days

Though severity is low, experts aver that use of masks, maintaining social distancing in public is a must
The daily Covid-19 cases’ count crossed the 200 mark after 47 days in Uttar Pradesh, where 205 more people tested positive on Thursday (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The daily Covid-19 cases’ count crossed the 200 mark after 47 days in Uttar Pradesh, where 205 more people tested positive on Thursday. On March 5, there were 200 new Covid-19 cases after which new daily cases stayed below 200.

In Lucknow, 16 new cases were reported while six patients recovered. In all 8 new cases were male and 8 female. New cases were reported from Aliganj, Indira Nagar, Sarojininagar, Alambagh and Mohanlalganj.

“Of the total new cases, seven have a travel history. They are in two families and have been isolated,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

“In the past 24 hours, 81 patients recovered in Uttar Pradesh, and till now, 20,47,786 patients have recovered. In all, 1,14,982 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

Among new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 103, Gaziabad 52, Lucknow 16, Prayagraj 7, Meerut 4, according to the data from the state health department. The total number of Covid-19 cases reached 20,72,268 while there have been 23,502 deaths till now.

The number of active cases in the state is 980 and a majority of them are in home isolation. “The need for hospitalisation among Covid-19 patients is low at present as a majority of them do not show severe symptoms/impact of Sars-CoV-2 infection,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty member King George’s Medical University.

The test positivity rate in the past 24 hours was 0.17%. The state has till now tested a total 11,02,51,832 samples.

“The recovery rate in the state is 98.81%. To sustain this recovery rate, it is significant that people adhere to Covid-19 protocol on their own and strictly. The use of masks and maintaining social distance, particularly at public places, are two ways of avoiding Covid-19 infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has till now administered a total 30,96,17,280 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine including 16,99,36,999 first doses and 13,70,28,358 second doses.

