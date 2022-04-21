UP reports over 200 Covid cases after 47 days
The daily Covid-19 cases’ count crossed the 200 mark after 47 days in Uttar Pradesh, where 205 more people tested positive on Thursday. On March 5, there were 200 new Covid-19 cases after which new daily cases stayed below 200.
In Lucknow, 16 new cases were reported while six patients recovered. In all 8 new cases were male and 8 female. New cases were reported from Aliganj, Indira Nagar, Sarojininagar, Alambagh and Mohanlalganj.
“Of the total new cases, seven have a travel history. They are in two families and have been isolated,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.
“In the past 24 hours, 81 patients recovered in Uttar Pradesh, and till now, 20,47,786 patients have recovered. In all, 1,14,982 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
Among new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 103, Gaziabad 52, Lucknow 16, Prayagraj 7, Meerut 4, according to the data from the state health department. The total number of Covid-19 cases reached 20,72,268 while there have been 23,502 deaths till now.
The number of active cases in the state is 980 and a majority of them are in home isolation. “The need for hospitalisation among Covid-19 patients is low at present as a majority of them do not show severe symptoms/impact of Sars-CoV-2 infection,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty member King George’s Medical University.
The test positivity rate in the past 24 hours was 0.17%. The state has till now tested a total 11,02,51,832 samples.
“The recovery rate in the state is 98.81%. To sustain this recovery rate, it is significant that people adhere to Covid-19 protocol on their own and strictly. The use of masks and maintaining social distance, particularly at public places, are two ways of avoiding Covid-19 infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
Uttar Pradesh has till now administered a total 30,96,17,280 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine including 16,99,36,999 first doses and 13,70,28,358 second doses.
-
Shops on ‘encroached land’: Ex-UP minister, others asked to reply to notice within a week
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dr Dharam Singh Saini and others have been issued notices for constructing shops on an encroached land. If they fail to submit their reply within seven days, their shops will be demolished, the notice says. On the instructions of additional district magistrate (enforcement), Saharanpur, Archana Dwivedi, executive officer of Chilkana-Sultanpur nagar panchayat Jitendra Rana issued notices to the owners of 12 shops, including Saini, was April 19 (Tuesday).
-
BJP, RSS denting democracy and peace: Akhilesh
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh agenda of hatred was seriously damaging democracy, unity and harmony in the country. The BJP and RSS incited people in the name of religion and played with the sentiments of the majority community, said the SP chief as quoted in a statement released by the party.
-
Anti-Covid measures back in force as Lucknow puts guard up
Lucknow is back in combat mode as the district administration issued strict anti-Covid-19 guidelines to check the rising Covid-19 cases. The administration has directed officials to make special efforts to expedite the ongoing anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive. “Cases of Covid-19 are on the rise. Hence, we have decided to re-introduce the anti-Covid protocols to keep the infection at bay,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while heading a meeting with the administration and the health department.
-
Mauritius PM, wife offer prayers at KV temple in Varanasi
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth along with his wife Kobita Jugnauth offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple here on Thursday evening. They also visited and praised the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Divisional commissioner, Varanasi, Deepak Agrawal gave a detailed information about the KV corridor (also called KV Dham) the Mauritius PM. The Mauritius PM along with a 17-member delegation reached on a three-day visit to Varanasi on Wednesday.
-
Prayagraj dist admn, religious leaders meet
Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and ADG, Prayagraj zone, Prem Prakash, held a meeting with various religious leaders in the Gandhi Auditorium and urged them to help maintain communal harmony, on Thursday. The religious leaders present in the meeting were also asked for their suggestions regarding maintaining amity in society. No one's sentiment should be hurt and all religions should be respected. The common objective of all religions is public welfare, he pointed out.
