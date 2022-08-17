U.P.: Retd bank official’s unique tribute to unsung martyrs in Prayagraj
A retired senior manager of Punjab National Bank, Om Prakash Singh, paid homage to unsung martyrs of the country in a unique manner, on the 76th Independence Day, on Monday.
He continuously cycled for six hours circling the statue of Rabindra Nath Tagore in Tagore Town from noon to 6pm, completing 1,076 circles and covering a distance of 50 km. Simultaneously, while cycling the 62-year-old also sang the song ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’ 76 times.
Om Prakash had paid homage to the unsung martyrs on the auspicious occasion of 50th Independence Day of our country on August 15, 1997 also by standing still for 20 Hours 10 Minutes 6 Seconds, which was recognised by Guinness World Records as a new record. That record stands unbroken till date.
He has created three world records till date and even after over 25 years, all three records stand unbroken. Om Prakash Singh had threaded a strand of cotton through a number 13 needle 20,675 times in 2 hours (@ 3 times per second) on July 25, 1993, in Allahabad. The earlier record was 11,796 times in 2 hours. Again, he threaded a strand of cotton through a number 13 needle 7,040 times on June 8, 1997 at Allahabad. This time the strand of cotton has to be withdrawn from the other side of the needle and Guinness Book had given the target of 3040 times in 2 hours.
Monday’s event was organised by the NGO Research Institute and Welfare Organisation for Humanity (RIWOH). Singh extended thanks to Hardeep Singh, secretary, RIWOH, Vinay Pathak, president, RIWOH, social worker Dukanji and Corporator Anil Agrawal, Nand Lal for organising this event. He also extended thanks to all the people who were present in his support including Aman Prakash Singh, Osheen Singh, Sarthak Kharabanda and Hitaishi.
-
Two groups clash during Tiranga Yatra, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested on Tuesday after violence broke out in Bangla Bazar of the Ashiyana area in Lucknow during Tiranga Yatra on August 15. The arrested have been identified as Dilip Kr Pathak (27), son of Aggya Ram from Bangla Bazar and Rohit aka Bachcha (24), son of son of PremLal all from Ashiyana (23), son of Pappu and Babadin (27), Raju Singh Anchal Sonkar.
-
PMPML collects ₹16 lakh fines from contractors over bus breakdowns
Following reports of over 1,500 bus breakdowns in July, the highest till date in a month, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has started taking action against contractors for poor bus maintenance. The public transport utility has collected Rs 16 lakh as fine from contractors. HT on August 1 had reported about numerous breakdowns of PMPML buses. According to PMPML, of its 1,650 buses plying on roads, 850 are managed by contractors.
-
Shekhar Singh appointed as new PCMC chief
District collector from Satara, Shekhar Singh has been appointed as the commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation as Rajesh Patil, has been transferred to Mumbai as MD of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation. The transfer orders were issued by Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre on Tuesday. Patil had a tenure of 18 months in the twin industrial town. Patil strived towards increasing cleanliness, employing transgenders and carrying out many development works.
-
In August, kites, migration season lethal mix for birds
Despite a ban on kite strings coated with ground glass, locally known as Chinese manjha, hundreds of birds were killed or injured in Delhi on August 15, when a large number of people fly kites, a traditionally festive pastime on Independence Day. Some 100 birds were treated for wounds from manjha at Jain Bird Hospital in Chandni Chowk on August 15-16.
-
Jail tourism initiative: 500 visit Yerawada since 2021
On January 26, 2021, the prison department of Maharashtra launched its jail tourism initiative starting with the 150-year-old Yerawada Central Prison in Pune. At least 500 tourists have visited the Yerawada jail since 2021, said officials on Tuesday. Constructed in 1866, Yerawada Central Prison is the largest jail in Maharashtra and has cells named after Mahatma Gandhi and Lokmanya Tilak which is part of the tour for visitors.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics