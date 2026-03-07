UP sees 7.06M form-6 claims, 2.68L deletion objections in electoral roll revision: CEO

Over 7.06 million Form-6 claims for inclusion in the electoral rolls and 2.68 lakh objections seeking deletion of names via Form-7 were received in Uttar Pradesh between January 6 and March 6 as part of the special intensive revision (SIR), state chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said on Saturday. 2.68 lakh objections seeking deletion of names via Form-7 were received in Uttar Pradesh between January 6 and March 6 as part of the special intensive revision (SIR), state chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Speaking at a press conference at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Rinwa said that 7,069,810 Form-6 applications were received during the two-month claims and objections period that began after the ECI published the draft roll for the state on January 6 following the enumeration phase of the SIR.

Regarding applications for deletion of names from the rolls, Rinwa said 268,682 Form-7 applications were submitted during this period.

The 7.06 million applications received for addition and the 268,000 applications received for deletion are much smaller than the 28.9 million deletions seen in the draft roll, which led to the electoral roll of the state shrinking 19% to 125.6 million. The applications for inclusion and removal are also much fewer than the over 30 million electors in the draft roll who are undergoing hearings in the claims and objections phase, which can lead to further deletion.

“Since October 27, 2025, when the SIR exercise was announced, the state has received 8,669,073 Form-6 applications, including 4,306,364 from men, 4,362,323 from women and 386 from third gender voters,” Rinwa said.

He said notices have been issued to 32.6 million voters whose details required verification. This included 10.4 million voters whose details were not mapped with the 2003 SIR, and 20.2 million voters where discrepancies were found, such as mismatch in names or implausible age gaps between family members.

The first notices were issued on January 14, and the hearings began on January 21, Rinwa said, adding that 100% notices have now been generated, while about 93.8% have already been served. “So far, hearings have been completed for around 2.80 crore (28 million) voters, which accounts for about 85.8% of the cases,” he said.