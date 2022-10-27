UP: Six killed after vehicle hits electricity pole on Prayagraj-Varanasi highway

In a tragic incident, six persons died while four others were injured after a Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) overturned following collision with an electricity pole near Handia Toll plaza on the busy Prayagraj-Varanasi highway early on Thursday morning.

Locals rushed to the spot and rescued those trapped inside the vehicle.

Early investigations suggest the incident happened as the driver dozed off at high speed, police said.

SSP-Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said 10 persons in a Tavera MUV belonged to Shivgarh area of Soraon development block located in trans-Ganga area of the district were going to Vindhyachal. The car collided with an electricity pole and then overturned. Five persons including four women and a one-year-old child died in the mishap on the spot while another person died while undergoing treatment in hospital. Bodies have been sent to mortuary for postmortem examination while those injured have been admitted to a hospital, he added.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and paid condolence to the kin of the victims, the CM office said.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of life in a road accident in Prayagraj district. While praying for peace to the soul of the departed, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families,” his office said in a tweet.

He also directed the district magistrate and other top officials of the district to reach the spot and ensure proper treatment of all the injured.

DM-Prayagraj Sanjay Khatri, IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials visited the accident spot in Handia and also went to the hospital to inquire about the injured.