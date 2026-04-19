Lucknow, The replacement of conventional electricity meters with smart meters in Uttar Pradesh has been put on hold until a technical committee submits its report and the findings are duly examined, state Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma said on Sunday. UP: Smart meter rollout on hold pending technical panel report

The decision was taken during a review meeting held at the Shakti Bhawan here, where the minister reviewed the power supply system and issued directions aimed at making it more transparent, consumer-friendly and efficient.

Sharma, according to an official statement, said the technical committee was constituted under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and until its report is received and vetted, the process of converting existing meters into smart meters will remain suspended with immediate effect.

Offering relief to consumers, the minister said that in areas where smart meters have already been installed, a grace period of about 15 days for conversion and an additional 30 days - totalling around 45 days - will be provided, during which no electricity connection will be disconnected.

He further assured that even if the balance becomes zero, the electricity supply to smart meter consumers will not be disrupted for up to three days or till a usage of ₹200 , ensuring temporary relief to users.

The minister informed that to improve communication, a five-tier SMS alert system will be introduced, and consumers will receive alerts when their balance drops to 30 per cent, 10 per cent, reaches zero, one day before disconnection, and after disconnection.

Sharma also directed that no electricity connections should be disconnected on Sundays and other holidays, even if the balance turns negative, to prevent inconvenience to consumers.

In view of the summer season, the minister instructed discom officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, stressing that transformer replacement should not be delayed and issues such as loose wires and sparking must be addressed promptly.

He also directed officials to expedite maintenance work to minimise accidents and to contact consumers whose connections have been disconnected through phone calls to resolve their grievances.

"Consumer satisfaction should be the top priority and accountability must be ensured at every level," Sharma said, reiterating the state government's commitment to strengthening the power system and making it more transparent and public-oriented.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman Ashish Goyal, DG Vigilance Jai Narayan Singh, and managing directors of all discoms and district-level officials through virtual mode.

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