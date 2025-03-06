U.P. social welfare dept to use AI for better implementation of public utility schemes

The Uttar Pradesh social welfare department will start using artificial intelligence (AI) for better implementation of public utility schemes. A programme on the topic of AI utility in the social sector was organised on Thursday at Bhaagidari Bhawan, Gomti Nagar, under Asim Arun, state minister of social welfare (independent charge). Experts from administrative, media and social sectors participated in this brainstorming programme. For representation only (HT File Photo)

During the programme, there was a detailed discussion on making policy for better use of AI in the social sector based on high reliability data, the need to create a positive environment and reducing the growing digital gap in the society.

Arun announced providing virtual care assistance to senior citizens and the use of AI in the department’s schemes with all security measures. During the programme, the book ‘Smart Governance’ by Satyendra Tripathi was also released, which highlights how smart governance can be implemented through better use of technology.

Use of AI in U.P.

In Uttar Pradesh, the use of AI is gradually increasing in the social sector. In the health sector, the U.P. government has started AI-enabled ICUs and advanced medical equipment as a pilot project. This is improving the monitoring and treatment of critical patients. AI is being used in data analysis for early identification and prevention of diseases (such as TB or dengue). In telemedicine, AI chatbots are providing primary advice to patients in rural areas.

In the field of education, the Smart Classroom project is using AI to track the learning progress of children and suggest better ways to teachers. AI-based tools on online education platforms are providing personalised content to students based on their weaknesses. To reduce the dropout rate in government schools, the use of AI data analytics has begun.

AI technologies under the pension scheme can improve pension scheme administration by facilitating multi-stakeholder interactions, reducing administrative work and assisting pension boards in decision-making. This includes improving the optimisation of investment strategies and quick resolution of member issues.