U.P.: Solar-powered boats in Ayodhya, Varanasi soon

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said to turn tourist spots in the state pollution-free and to promote water transport and tourism, the state will operate solar-powered boats in its rivers, lakes and ponds. UPNEDA, tourism corporation inked MoU on June 27. (Sourced)

To operate the boats, the state’s tourism development corporation signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) at a ceremony here in the presence of state urban development and energy minister AK Sharma and tourism minister Jaiveer Singh. The directors of UPNEDA and tourism development corporation signed the MoU.

On the occasion, AK Sharma said, “The government is promoting use of such sources of power that reduce carbon emission. Solar power is one such source. The country is also moving ahead in the use of hydrogen, green hydrogen and wind energy and such alternatives will reduce dependence on thermal and hydro power.”

“The U.P. government is developing Ayodhya and Varanasi as solar cities and this will help in creating pollution free atmosphere for tourists. The solar boats will further boost tourism,” he added. The minister further said the move would automatically encourage the fishermen community to make their boats solar powered.

“To start as a pilot project, three solar powered boats will be operated--one in Varanasi and two in Ayodhya. The solar boats will have 30 seats and will have maximum speed of 15 km per hour. Each boat will cost ₹1.05 crore and subsequently 17 more such boats will be introduced. In times to come, all the Nagar Nigams will have such boats”, Sharma added.

Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh said: “After Ayodhya and Varanasi, the solar boats will be introduced in Mathura and Vindhyavasini for tourism promotion and curbing pollution. Also, a jetty will be built in Ayodhya, a tent city in Varanasi and a floating restaurant in Prayagraj.” Tourism and culture secretary Mukesh Meshram and other officers concerned were also present at the event.