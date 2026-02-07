UP STF nabs Bijnor-based man for posing as IB officer

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man from Bijnor district for impersonating an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer who illegally exerted pressure on police and other government officials to get personal and public works done. A case has been registered against the impersonator and further probe is underway. (For Representation)

According to an STF press note, the accused identified as Manoj Chauhan was arrested on February 6 near Gulmohar Resort in Saket Vihar Colony under Dhampur police station limits in Bijnor.

He was allegedly posing as a deputy director in the IB and making calls from multiple mobile numbers to influence officials across departments. During the arrest, the STF recovered two mobile phones, a fake identity card claiming him to be “Deputy Director, IB/NSA India,” and a car bearing a UP registration number.

STF officials said they received intelligence inputs that the accused was impersonating an IB officer and exerting undue pressure on police, education, revenue and judicial department officials as well as public representatives. Acting on the tip-off, a Meerut-based STF field unit coordinated with local police and carried out the operation.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Chauhan, an MSc, runs a pharmacy under a licence issued in his wife’s name. He allegedly spread the claim in his village and nearby areas that he was posted as a deputy director in the IB at Delhi, using the fake identity to recommend cases, interfere in official work and allegedly collect illegal money.

A case has been registered against him at Dhampur police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further legal action is being taken.