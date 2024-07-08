UP teachers’ digital protest against online attendance

LUCKNOW: Thousands of teachers of UP government’s primary and upper primary schools launched an online attack on the Basic Shiksha Parishad move to make teachers’ attendance digital . A large number of government school teachers started a trend on X (formerly twitter) and for several hours it remained a top trend against introduction of online attendance from July 8. #boycottonlineattendance was trending on X all throughout the day. (Sourced)

#boycottonlineattendance was trending on X all throughout the day. More than 462,000 tweets created panic among top officials of the department who tried to reach out to teachers digitally by sending out tweets explaining that the interest of the teachers would not be compromised .

“We are aware of your problems, you can mark your attendance after 30 minutes. Orders have been given for digital signatures of council schools. But now there is an opportunity to mark attendance 30 minutes after the scheduled time. Instructions have been given to basic education officers and block education officers. Yes, it is definitely necessary to mention the reason for reaching school late,” reads a post of the basic education department to pacify angry teachers.

The government school teachers are up in arms against the order of the State Project Office that makes it mandatory to mark their attendance digitally (online) with location in school 15 minutes prior to the start of regular classes. Teachers of council schools will have to mark their attendance from July 8, according to basic education department order, reads an order of state project director Kanchan Verma .

The teachers are opposing it on social media as they feel that it will harm them in more ways than one . They claimed that as per rules they were required to reach their schools by 7:30 am and mark their attendance between 7:45 am to 8 am before the start of their classes.

They alleged that in remote villages internet connectivity was not good and it took time to mark attendance online. Many schools were located in remote areas and remained surrounded with water in rainy season. So if a teacher reached late, he/she would be marked absent and leave would be deducted.

However, understanding the problems of teachers and employees, the department has given the facility of marking attendance 30 minutes later than the scheduled time.

What is the order of June 18

Regarding the digitization of council schools run by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, on June 18, information was given about the module developed under the name ‘Digital Registers’ on the Prerna portal and guidelines were given regarding 12 digital registers to be used at the school level.

What is it all about?

The teachers are expected to give their realtime attendance with location. School are functional between 8 am to 2 pm, but the state government wants teachers to upload their attendance between 7.45 to 8 am.

Teachers say often there are internet problem in remote areas and real time uploading may not be possible at the accurate time.

They said that many government schools got waterlogged in rain and there was a possibility that the teacher may reach school late. Teachers want some relaxations in this online attendance like half day casual leave .