U.P.: TGT (Bio) recruitment completed after 13 yrs

The much-awaited recruitment process for trained graduate teachers (TGT)(Biology) in Uttar Pradesh has finally concluded, nearly 13 years after the initial advertisement was issued. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Allenganj, uploaded the results on its official website on Saturday, just 12 hours after completing the interviews of eligible candidates. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) uploaded the results on its official website on Saturday (Sourced)

According to the Commission’s secretary, Manoj Kumar, a total of 34 candidates have been selected for appointment in government-aided secondary schools. The selected candidates include 10 from the unreserved category, 13 from the OBC category, and 11 from the SC category.

The interviews were conducted by 3 pm on Friday, with results being uploaded around 3:30 am on Saturday on the official website (http://upsessb.org). The allocation of institutions for the selected candidates will be released separately, Kumar added.

A total of 164 candidates who had passed the written examination were invited for interviews. However, only 76 candidates (46.34%) appeared before the panel.

Initially advertised on November 18, 2011, for 83 vacant posts, the recruitment was delayed due to various procedural hurdles. A written examination was finally held on July 17, 2016. However, the interview process was stalled as the tenure of the selection board members expired. The process was revived only after the Allahabad High Court intervened.

Upon verification, it was found that only 34 posts remained vacant, a stark reduction from the original 83.

It is pertinent to mention here that the interview was conducted by the UPESSC, while the written exam was held by the UPSESSB. The UPESSC, established in 2023, merged the roles of the UPHESC (responsible for higher education teacher recruitment) and UPSESSB (responsible for secondary school teacher recruitment) to streamline and ensure a transparent, time-bound, and uniform selection process.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Yadav, president of the UP TGT and PGT (Biology) Sangharsh Morcha, congratulated the selected candidates but expressed concern over the reduction in the number of available seats. He noted that although the results have been declared, the fight for the originally advertised vacancies is far from over.