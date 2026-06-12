UP tiger reserves extend tourist season to June 30

Wildlife enthusiasts can explore tiger reserves for a few more days as the tourist season in tiger reserves of Uttar Pradesh has been extended till June 30. The reserves were scheduled to close on June 15. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This gives this season 30 additional days as the tiger reserves in the state opened 15 days earlier (November 1, 2025, instead of November 15 – the usual annual opening date).

The key reason for the extension of the tourist season is that the monsoon is yet to arrive in the state.

“Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pilibhit Tiger reserve, Amangarh tiger reserve, Ranipur tiger reserve, will remain open for tourists till June,” said Anuradha Vemuri, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.

“The decision has been taken by the government after considering climatic conditions and due discussions with authorities,” said H Rajamohan, field director Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, where till now 80K plus tourists, both Indian and foreign have visited this season. Another 10,000 to 15,000 are expected by June end.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has welcomed 46,386 Indian and 246 foreign tourist this season till now.

“According to the order for extending the closing date, all facilities will continue for visitors till June 30,” said PP Singh, field director, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, which is also famous for bird watching apart from wildlife photography and boat and beach activity.

Officials said that since the weather seems favourable and safe for tourists for the next two weeks, the season has been extended.

However, if rains lash the districts where tiger safaris are located, tourist activities will be restricted as all tiger safaris in UP are in the Terai region, said officials.