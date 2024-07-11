UP to cultivate Himachal apples after successful Gorakhpur experiment

After a successful experiment in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh plans to grow apple varieties from Himachal Pradesh across its districts. Krishi Vigyan Kendra successfully cultivated Himachal apple in Belipar (HT Photo)

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) successfully conducted the experiment in Belipar, Gorakhpur. In 2021, the centre introduced apple varieties from Himachal Pradesh. By 2023, these trees began bearing fruit, according to a press statement issued by the state government on Thursday.

Dharmendra Singh, a progressive farmer from Unola village in Pipraich, planted 50 apple saplings of the Anna and Harman-99 varieties from Himachal Pradesh in 2022. This year, his trees also bore fruit.

According to Dr SP Singh, senior scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Belipar, Gorakhpur, three apple varieties—Anna, Harman-99 and Dorset Golden—were brought from Himachal Pradesh and planted at the center in January 2021. They began bearing fruit after two years. “These varieties are well-suited to Purvanchal’s agro-climatic conditions,” he said.

The ideal time for planting is between November and February, with January to February being the most favorable months for planting saplings. Eighty percent of the plants begin bearing fruit within three to four years of planting and reach full fruiting maturity in six years, making apple cultivation suitable for short-term gardening.