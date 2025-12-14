UP to digitise records of firms, societies registered before 2018

In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and easing access to records, data of all organisations registered under the Firms, Societies and Chits Uttar Pradesh (FSCUP), especially those registered before 2018, will be made available online. For representation only

The FSCUP, under the department of finance, introduced an online registration process in 2019. Prior to this, registrations were done manually, requiring individuals to visit offices and pay a fee to inspect documents. Once the data is uploaded online, records can be accessed digitally after payment of the prescribed fee through online mode.

Special secretary, department of finance and registrar, FSCUP, Sameer Verma said the initiative would serve multiple purposes. “The online process has two key aspects. First, digital access will reduce the workload on staff and the inconvenience faced by people visiting offices. Second, it will help protect the rights of members and enable greater transparency to curb illegal practices,” he said.

With documents available online, anyone requiring records will be able to access them through the official website after paying the fee. If a requested document is not available, a complaint can be filed, following which it will be uploaded within a stipulated time. Uttar Pradesh has over eight lakh registered societies, the majority of which were registered before 2018.

“Another benefit is the introduction of automated renewal alerts. In many cases, members forget to renew registrations. Now, reminders will be sent at least three times, starting six months before the renewal deadline,” Verma said.

Members will also be able to obtain approved digital signatures, and older registrations will be converted into digital format.