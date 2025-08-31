UP to form welfare board for Vimukt Jati, nomadic tribes: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced the creation of a dedicated welfare board for Vimukt Jati and nomadic tribes, with housing, colonies, land leases, and voting rights to be extended to them. The announcement was made during the state-level celebration of ‘Vimukt Jati Diwas’ in Lucknow. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the 'Vimukta Jati Diwas' event, in Lucknow, Sunday (PTI)

Extending greetings on the occasion, the CM said, “Communities like Nat, Banjara, Bawariya, Sasi, Kanjad, Kalbeliya, Sapera, and Jogi were among the brave tribes who fought as warriors during foreign invasions.” He said these communities displayed courage against the Mughals and the British.

Adityanath recalled that in 1871, the British enacted the Criminal Tribes Act, declaring these communities to be criminals by birth. The stigma remained until August 31, 1952, when, with the efforts of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the communities were freed from the label.

“The Vimukt Jati Diwas reminds us of that historic moment when these communities understood the true meaning of freedom. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last 11 years, the central and state governments have been working with full sincerity for their welfare. Several schemes have been implemented in education and housing,” the CM said.

He added that Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools are running in nine districts, with two residential Ashram-style schools and 101 residential schools already functional. Students are provided with accommodation, food, and uniforms, while in 264 hostels for Scheduled Castes, special facilities are extended to children of Vimukt Jatis.

Citing the example of the Vantangiya community, the CM said his government granted them the status of revenue villages, voting rights, and built houses, schools, and hospitals. Similar measures, he said, have benefited Musahar, Kol, Tharu, Gaur, Chero, Sahariya, Kumhar, Nishad, and Rajbhar communities.

He directed social welfare minister Aseem Arun from the stage to constitute the board and assured that schemes on the lines of the Shamli and Vantangiya models will be extended to nomadic tribes.

The CM added that youth from these communities have also been selected in police recruitment, showing that the government is providing equal opportunities without discrimination.