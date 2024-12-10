Menu Explore
U.P. to get 5 new Kendriya Vidyalayas soon

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 11, 2024 05:52 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh will add five new Kendriya Vidyalayas, increasing its total to 127, the highest in India, providing quality education and creating jobs.

With the Union Cabinet’s approval, Uttar Pradesh is set to establish five new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Kannauj, Bijnor, and Maharajganj, bringing the state’s total to 127 KVs—the highest in the country, according to a government spokesperson.

For representation (Hindustan Times)
For representation (Hindustan Times)

Each of the new schools will have a capacity of 960 students and will create 63 permanent employment opportunities. Collectively, the five schools will provide high-quality education to 4,800 students while generating 315 permanent jobs.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ayodhya will be the second in the district, located in Chandpur Harvansh, ensuring greater access to quality education for local students. Similarly, schools will be established in Payagpur (Jaunpur), Maharajganj, Kannauj, and Bijnor to cater to the growing demand for Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh operates 122 KVs across three divisions: Agra (37 schools), Lucknow (48 schools), and Varanasi (37 schools). With the addition of these new schools, UP will soon boast of having 127 KVs, the highest number of such institutions in India, the press release reads.

All KVs in the state, including the upcoming ones, will be designated as PM Shri Schools, adhering to the National Education Policy 2020. These schools are known for their modern infrastructure, innovative teaching methods, and quality education, making them highly sought after by parents and students alike.

