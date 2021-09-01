UP to implement SIRF to rank technical institutions

In order to improve the quality of technical education in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to implement a state-level ranking system — State Institutional Ranking Framework (SIRF) on the lines of NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). It will be a data driven approach to analyse the performance of public and private technical universities, according to the secretary of technical and vocational education, Alok Kumar, who informed this through his twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Soon, technical education department will come up with the SIRF to rank its technical institutions and monitor their progress over important indicators like admission, research and placement,” he stated.

According to him, the UP SIRF will be an attempt towards creating world class institutions in the state by using a highly credible and transparent framework completely based on objective data. The clear focus will be on helping the institutes identify areas of improvements, bridge the gaps and achieve excellence at regional, national and global level.

“The institutions will be rated on the basis of their performance which will also help the government to give grants accordingly. The SIRF will compel the institutes to strive hard in achieving a good rank and this will create a healthy competition among the institutions,” he said.

On the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government was taking concrete steps for revamping the higher education in Uttar Pradesh and working on to implement this system assessing the key strengths of institutions across a wide framework.

Uttar Pradesh has three technical universities — Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh, HBTU KANPUR – Harcourt Butler Technical University and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.