UP to regulate flower business in Ayodhya, traders apprehensive

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has decided to regulate the growing wholesale flower business in Ayodhya, set to grow further in coming years. The move to regulate the flower business would lead to providing shops for the wholesale traders and creation of facilities in the agriculture produce market in Ayodhya. (Pic for representation)

The state government has brought the wholesale flower business under the ambit of agriculture produce marketing law there.

Although some of those associated with the trade feel the flower business has witnessed only a marginal growth, there are indications that the trade has grown 20 to 25 percent following consecration of Ram Lala’s idol and inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2023.

“Flower business has grown 20 to 25 percent after inauguration of Ram temple. About 20 quintals of marigold flowers are consumed every day in Ayodhya,” said Pintoo Manjhi, a wholesale trader.

Those aware of the development said the move to regulate the flower business would lead to providing shops for the wholesale traders and creation of facilities in the agriculture produce market in Ayodhya.

“... in exercise of the power under clause b of sub section (2) of section 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Krishi Utpadan Mandi Adhiniyam, 1964 (Uttar Pradesh Act No 25 of 1964), the Governor is pleased to declare that with effect from the date of publication of this notification on the Gazette, the wholesale transactions of agriculture produce specified in Schedule ‘A’ below in respect of Ayodhya Market Area shall be carried on only at the place specified in Scheduled ‘B’ below within Principal Market of Ayodhya,” reads an order dated July 8, 2024, issued by additional chief secretary agriculture Devesh Chaturvedi while bringing all types of flowers in schedule ‘A’ and defining the limits of marketing area (mandi) for the wholesale trade.

“We don’t have any information about the volume of wholesale flower business in Ayodhya as this is for the first time that flower business has been brought under the ambit of Mandi Adhiniyam. The state government has issued this order to give a boost to the wholesale business and encourage farmers to grow flowers by ensuring the right price for their produce,” said an officer dealing with the issue.

Those in the business, however, remain apprehensive. “The market value of 20 quintals of marigold flowers is about ₹1 lakh. The flowers are not grown in Ayodhya and are brought from Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi or Gorakhpur. There are only eight wholesale traders in Ayodhya and the business has grown only marginally. The flowers are used in the temples and so the business should also be conducted around the temples instead of the mandi,” said another wholesale trader.

Interestingly, any quantity of more than 3 kg of loose flowers or cut flowers (three bundles) has been defined as wholesale trade according to an order issued on December 12, 2019 by the Rajya Krishi Utpadan Mandi Parishad.

An officer said as of now the wholesale flower trade was being conducted out of the local ‘mandi’ in Ayodhya. Besides the 1 per cent Mandi fee, a cess of 0.5 per cent is levied on the flower trader. With the new arrangements the flower trade will have to be conducted with in the mandi premises and so this will mean additional revenue to the state . The state government brought the flower trade under the ambit of agriculture produce marketing law by a notification on February 5, 2010. A demand to abolish the mandi fee and the cess is being raised by the flower traders .

“We have requested the state government to abolish the fee and the cess as the flowers are perishable items. The state government brought 46 items, including fruits and vegetables, out of purview of this fee and cess. We reiterate our demand,” said Phool Vyapar Kalyan Samiti president Mohammad Ayaz.