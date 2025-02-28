U.P. to send skilled labourers to Croatia, Germany and Japan too: Minister

Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar on Friday said along with Israel, Uttar Pradesh will be sending skilled labourers to Croatia, Germany and Japan too. UP minister Anil Rajbhar was replying to the adjournment motion on unemployment in Uttar Pradesh in the legislative assembly. (For Representation)

Replying to the adjournment motion on unemployment in Uttar Pradesh moved by the Samajwadi Party in the legislative assembly, Rajbhar said, “The potential of our skilled labourers has been recognised by various countries.”

“The state government will facilitate the job opportunity for the youth in other states as well as in foreign countries. The state government is working in coordination with the Centre to provide job to the youth in the foreign countries,” he added.

“Uttar Pradesh has already sent 5,600 skilled labourers to Israel. There is no complaint from the labourers working there. The migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh working in various countries are sending remittance worth crores and contributing to the state’s development. The process of sending another batch of 5,000 labourers is in progress,” the minister said.

“In the Global Investors’ Summit organised in Lucknow, 28,333 MoUs were signed with various companies. The investment proposal of 37.33 lakh crore was received and ₹6 lakh crore investment proposals have been launched. It will create job opportunities for 1 lakh youths,” Rajbhar added.

“Uttar Pradesh is the youngest state in the country with large resource of skilled youths. Unemployment is a big challenge for the state government. The state government is sensitive toward the challenge. Since 2017 till now, the state government has been making efforts to provide employment to the youth,” he said.

“The national unemployment rate in 2018-19 was 5.8% whereas of U.P. it was 5.7%. In 2019-20, the national rate was 4.8% and of U.P. it was 4.5%, 2020-21- national rate- 4.2%, UP- 4.2%, 2021-22- national rate- 4.1%, UP- 2.9%, 2022-23, national rate- 3.2%, UP- 2.4%. At present, the national unemployment rate is 3.2% whereas that of U.P. it is 3%,” the minister said.

“The SP government in its five years tenure provided 1.40 lakh employment, whereas under the BJP government the employment graph has touched 7.50 lakh mark. The employees are being hired on contract under special conditions. Since 2017 till today, 88,000 employees have been hired on contract,” he added.

“The U.P. Subordinate Service Board and U.P. Police Recruitment Board are hiring employees on various posts. Large number of constables have been recruited in the state police. The state government has constituted a commission and launched U.P. Mission Rozgar to pave way for the employment of the youth,” Rajbhar said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said the order to hire the employees on outsource basis was passed by the Samajwadi Party government in 2013. “The BJP government is committed to providing reservation to the employees hired through outsource. The state government has also brought stringent law to check question paper leak,” Khanna added.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the minister’s reply, the Samajwadi Party MLAs walked out of the assembly.