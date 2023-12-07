UP to set up PMU for maintenance, construction of urban roads

The Uttar Pradesh government is working to form a project management unit (PMU) for maintenance and construction of urban roads, according to a government release. The agency, which will get the opportunity to act as PMU for URIDA, will have to prepare a model document for the selection of contractors for the execution of projects (File)

The Urban Road Infrastructure Development Agency (URIDA), formed for the maintenance of urban roads of the state, has invited applications through request for proposal (RFP) to allot work to the agency.

According to the applications submitted for the identification of a PMU by URIDA, the selected agency will play the role of a knowledge partner. According to the CM Grid Scheme, the determination of guidelines, policy formulation and implementation must be ensured by the PMU.

It will study existing guidelines, standards, and legal notifications and give them the final form.

Guidelines will be established to fill the gaps in planning, design, construction, implementation, management, and maintenance of all types of urban roads and intersections in the state.

In addition to promoting the use of alternative construction technologies, the development of a Green Schedule of Rates (Green SOR) for rate schedules, a scoring mechanism for road selection, compliance verification for approval, and conceptual design for all types of roads and intersections, as well as standard and template preparation for DPR and quantity bills, and implementation plans, will also be required, according to the government release.

The agency, which will get the opportunity to act as PMU for URIDA, will have to prepare a model document for the selection of contractors for the execution of projects, which will lead to simplification of the process. Additionally, it will also prepare a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the planning, execution, construction, management and maintenance of urban roads.

Besides, it will be involved in the development of human resource policy for URIDA, preparation of organisation structure, development of procurement guidelines and related documents, and development of any other policies, guidelines and standards as required.

The agency selected as PMU for the URIDA will develop a curriculum for engineers, policymakers and contractors for the design, implementation and maintenance of urban roads and the agency doubling up as PMU will also help in providing training to the concerned officials of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and other stakeholders related to the project and cost-effective roads by URIDA.

The PMU will also work to provide assistance in developing guidelines, drawing standard templates and standard operating procedures related to the execution, operation, management and maintenance of projects under the CM Grid Scheme.