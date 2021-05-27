UP to start Covid-19 vaccination of 18+ category in all 75 districts from June 1

Aiming to intensify Covid-19 vaccination, Uttar Pradesh will run the drive for the 18+ category in all the 75 districts of the state in the next four days. On the instruction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the administration has prepared an action plan to inoculate at least 1,000 people a day in scarcely populated districts. For this, the Covid-19 vaccinations centres are being categorised for a smooth and swift vaccination.

The decision of the Yogi-led government will ramp up the vaccination drive further, officials said, adding that it will increase the vaccination rate to thrice of what it currently stands. So far, the facility was available in only 23 districts and now it will be taken to the remaining 52 districts, they said.

“The campaign for 18+ is being extended to all the districts of the state from June 1. We have decided to inoculate at least 1,000 citizens every day in the less populated districts," said additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

With the aim to push anti-Covid vaccination among beneficiaries of this category, ‘Workplace Covid vaccination centres (CVC)’ will be set up in each district, according to state government's plan. At least four workplace vaccination centres will be established in each district where one will be for the district court, two will be in the government offices and one for the journalists and media personnel along with the employees of information department. Over 50 people will be given doses every day at the workplace CVC, Prasad said.

In densely populated districts, extra one or two centres will be set up for bank workers, railway and transport department employees etc. in order to boost the vaccination drive.

Also, there is provision for reserving 50 vaccine slots for the category of 45+, taking the daily doses administered at the centre to one hundred. There will be a separate centre for this category.

Ramping up the Covid-19 vaccination process in urban areas, the government has ordered to three CVCs so that 100 people can get their doses every day.

For vaccination of 18-44 category in the peri-urban areas, the state government has ordered to set up CVC to administer around 100 doses every day. Two CVCs will be established in the rural areas of each district with the intention of vaccinating over 100 villagers a day so that the rural population does not face any problem in getting themselves vaccinated.

The chief minister has directed the team officials to make all arrangement and ensure adequate stock of vaccine doses to inoculate maximum youths under the campaign.

According to the official data, Uttar Pradesh has given around 1,70,74,158 jabs so far, of which, over 1,36,81,405 people have been administered the first dose while around 33,93,753 people got their second jab.

In the category of 18-44 years, around 15,13,293 youth have so far been able to receive a jab in Uttar Pradesh. In the last 24-hour, around 1,51,574 got their first dose administered in this category.