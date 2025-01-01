U.P to take a ‘chill’ pill on New Year’s Day

Tuesday’s Met report suggested that the state capital would witness a ‘chilly’ New Year’s Day. A thin layer of fog covers the Taj Mahal as temperature dips, in Agra on Monday. (ANI)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the city was likely to experience overcast skies with temperatures hovering between 16 and 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the difference between day and night temperatures was just 2.1 degrees Celsius with the maximum recorded at 14.1 degrees—seven degrees below normal—and the minimum at 12 degrees—4.6 degrees over normal.

Explaining the reasons for the drop in day and the rise in night temperatures, Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Met office in Lucknow, said, “Due to stability in the lower troposphere, the radiational heating of the day and radiational cooling of the night have been affected. This is why the difference between day and night temperatures has reduced considerably.”

Also, the cold north-western winds coming from the mountains have led to a significant drop in day temperatures in the state even as night temperatures at most places were still above 10°C, which is much higher than normal, he said.

Across the state, the weather will most likely remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places during late night/early morning hours.

Like Lucknow, there was a significant drop in day temperatures in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Jhansi and Agra divisions. Day temperatures were markedly below normal (by five degrees) in Bareilly, Agra and Meerut divisions.

On Monday, Banda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 23.6°C. On Tuesday, it was Ballia with mercury reaching up to 22 degrees.

The night temperatures were appreciably below normal (by 3.1°C to 5°C) in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad and Jhansi divisions and below normal (by 1.6°C

to 3°C) in the remaining divisions. During the last 24 hours, very light rainfall was observed at isolated places in both the meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh.

Shallow fog was recorded at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Moderate to dense fog was recorded at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh (the minimum visibility was at Moradabad (airport) (1000 meters)). There was no major change in night temperatures in all the divisions of the state in the last 24 hours.

The night temperatures were markedly above normal (over 5.0 degrees) in Varanasi division of the state; appreciably above normal (between 3.1 and 5.0) in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut divisions and above normal (between 1.6°C to and 3.0°C) in the remaining divisions. The lowest minimum temperature of 7.0°C in the state was recorded in Bulandshahr.