UP trains over 84k police personnel to tackle rising cybercrime

The Uttar Pradesh government has trained and certified 84,705 police personnel through a dedicated Cyber Crime Training Portal to tackle the surge in cyber fraud and high-tech crimes amid expanding digital transactions. Representational image (Sourced)

According to information shared in the state assembly, the training initiative equips law enforcement with advanced technical capabilities to handle cyber fraud, online financial crimes and technology-driven offences.

Before 2017, the state had only two cybercrime police stations in Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The government has since adopted a phased approach, establishing 16 regional cybercrime police stations on February 6, 2020, and 57 district-level stations on December 14, 2023.

The National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) “Crime in India 2023” shows that Uttar Pradesh registered 10,794 cybercrime cases in 2023, an increase from the 10,117 cases reported in 2022.

Cyber crime police stations now operate in all 75 districts, with cyber cells set up in every district police station and staffed with trained personnel for swift complaint handling and investigations, according to the state government.

The government further informed the assembly that so far, 65,966 awareness programmes have been conducted at public places statewide to educate citizens about cyber safety.

The cyber crime helpline 1930 has expanded from 20 to 50 seats and operates round the clock. Officials said the combination of specialised training, infrastructure and public awareness is strengthening prevention and control of cyber crimes across the state.