U.P. transport dept ensures timely disposal of 99% DL applications

The Uttar Pradesh transport department has processed 99.23% of all driving licence (DL) transaction applications received between January 1 and June 10, 2025, according to a press statement issued by the state government’s media cell on Saturday. Out of 4,05,661 applications received, 4,02,524 were cleared. (For representation)

Out of 4,05,661 applications received during this period, including renewals, endorsements, replacements, duplicates, and address changes, 4,02,524 were cleared, leaving only 3,137 (0.77%) pending, officials said.

“Our objective is to provide swift and simple services to citizens. The department will continue regular reviews of district performance and provide all necessary support to resolve pending applications quickly,” transport commissioner BN Singh said.

The district-wise analysis showed that most districts performed well. Prayagraj reported only 189 pending cases out of 13,684 applications (1.38%), while Hapur managed 87 pending cases out of 3,049 applications (2.85%), the press statement said.

However, districts such as Shravasti, Gonda, and Balrampur exhibited higher pendency rates.

Shravasti recorded the highest pendency rate of 5.67% (31 pending out of 547 applications), followed by Gonda with 5.37% (157 pending out of 2,921 applications), and Balrampur 4.85% (63 pending out of 1,299 applications). The department has established special monitoring mechanisms for these districts, instructing officials to promptly address pending cases, the statement said.

The departmental review revealed that social media awareness campaigns, effective utilisation of online platforms, and the implementation of the ‘paperless, faceless, cashless’ policy have significantly reduced erroneous applications, thereby increasing transparency and accessibility in departmental procedures, the statement added.