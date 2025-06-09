UP transport dept posts double-digit growth in revenue, EV registration in April-May

The state transport department has reported a marked surge in revenue collection, vehicle registration and electric mobility adoption during the first two months of the 2025–26 fiscal, indicating a shift towards greater digital integration and policy-led reforms, officials aware of the development said. (For representation)

According to official data, the department collected ₹2,083.63 crore in April–May, up 13.11% from ₹1,842.10 crore during the same period last year. May alone accounted for ₹1,040.48 crore — a 14.02% rise over May 2024. Officials attribute the increase to higher compliance, streamlined services, and increased vehicular activity.

The period also saw a significant uptick in non-transport vehicle registrations, which rose by nearly 24% year-on-year. A total of 3,62,134 such vehicles were registered in May this year, compared to 2,92,331 in the corresponding month last year. Registrations of two-wheelers — often a key indicator of private mobility trends — jumped 26.93%.

Transport vehicle registrations rose by 9.88% in May, with 40,311 new entries compared to 36,686 in May 2024. The e-cart segment led this growth with a 65.14% surge, reflecting increasing demand in last-mile logistics and e-commerce.

Also, electric vehicle (EV) adoption continues to expand rapidly in the state. A total of 50,626 EVs were registered so far this fiscal year — a year-on-year increase of approximately 35%. E-rickshaws (23,277 units) and two-wheelers (10,845) made up the bulk of registrations, alongside over 3,600 electric cars.

Transport commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh said the total number of on-road vehicles in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 5-crore mark by the end of May, rising from 4.93 crore in March. “This two-month growth of over 7 lakh vehicles puts the state on track for an annual increase of more than 9%,” he noted.

Meanwhile, digital platforms continued to play a central role in the department’s operations, with more than 90% of tax and fee collections processed online. Driving licence fee collections alone brought in ₹29.49 crore in May.

The department, according to Singh, expects to cross ₹14,000 crore in annual revenue, register 3.5 to 4 lakh EVs, and surpass 5.35 crore total vehicles on the road by the end of FY 2025–26. “Revenue growth, service delivery, and citizen satisfaction are progressing in tandem,” he pointed out.