U.P.: Two labourers injured as speeding car hits them in Lucknow

Published on Feb 06, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Two labourers were injured on Monday evening after a speeding car hit them while the duo were painting road dividers near Shaheed Smarak under Wazirganj police station limits

The accident took place near Shaheed Smarak under Wazirganj police station limits. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two labourers were injured on Monday evening after a speeding car hit them while the duo were painting road dividers near Shaheed Smarak under Wazirganj police station limits.

“Two labourers namely Wazir Ahmed (30) and Ali Ahmed (31), both residents of Sitapur, were working when a speeding car hit them in which they sustained minor injuries,” said Manoj Kumar Mishra, SHO, Wazirganj police station.

“The car rider fled the spot after the incident and is yet to be identified. Passers-by informed police and the duo were immediately taken to trauma centre where they were given first aid,” he added.

