UP Vidhan Parishad polls: BJP, SP mull over names as Cong,BSP stare at embarrassment
LUCKNOW: Intense lobbying has begun in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), for candidature against the 13 vacancies in the state’s Vidhan Parishad, the upper house of the legislature.
The BJP currently dominates the 100-member UP legislative council with 66 MLCs, followed by 11 of the main opposition Samajwadi Party. Based on their strength in the UP assembly, only these two parties, BJP and allies (273 MLAs) and SP and allies (125 MLAs) are currently in a position to ensure win of their candidates.
A meeting of the BJP core group for naming candidates against the vacancies is scheduled at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in the presence of senior leaders. “The nomination process that opened on Thursday will continue till June 9. Scrutiny will take place on June 10 while nomination can be withdrawn till June 13. Elections if required, would take place on June 20,” said Brij Bhushan Dubey, the returning officer for Vidhan Parishad polls.
These elections would provide an opportunity to the BJP to send five ministers of Yogi 2.0 government, who aren’t members of either house of the state legislature, to the Vidhan Parishad.
Also, the tenure of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, an MLC, is ending on July 6 and he too is expected to be named to the Parishad once again. Since the Yogi 2.0 ministers are expected to be named for 6 of the 9 seats that the BJP is likely to win, lobbying is on for the remaining three seats. “There is a possibility that some opposition members from the legislative council who had joined us ahead of the 2022 U.P. polls could be named,” a BJP leader said.
The 11 MLCs whose term is ending include 6 of the Samajwadi Party, 3 each of the BJP and BSP and 1 of Congress. After the elections, the BJP’s strength would go up to 72, while the SP’s strength would be reduced to 9 MLCs. Post polls, the BSP that currently has 4 MLCs would be left with just one member while the Congress would be left without any representation in the UP council, a first since Independence.
Each MLC would require votes of 29 MLAs for an outright win.
“The Vidhan Parishad polls would add more muscle to the BJP strength in the council and the governor too is expected to nominate 6 MLCs to the upper house. Usually, they are from the ruling party and once that happens the party’s total strength in the assembly would be around 78 in the 100-member house, a first in decades,” said BJP leader.
From the opposition ranks, there is much speculation if the Samajwadi Party would name Swami Prasad Maurya, (labour minister in the BJP government from 2017 to 2022) who had joined the SP, just ahead of the elections. The SP could also leave one seat for its alliance partner Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Sobaran Singh Yadav, the former lawmaker from Karhal assembly segment of Mainpuri, who had vacated his seat for party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also among the claimants.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
