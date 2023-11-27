U.P. Vidhan Sabha: From big offices to smaller rooms, a sizeable shift for BSP, Congress Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha (HT File Photo)

It seems size matters in politics, too, where the question of accommodation is often paramount. Whether it is a simple matter of refurbishment or a reflection of their current political heft in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been reassigned smaller offices in the Vidhan Bhavan for the upcoming winter session scheduled from November 28. Earlier, both parties were allotted larger offices. Currently, the Congress has only two members in the state assembly and the BSP merely one.

“The offices of the political parties have been shifted temporarily due to the ongoing renovation works in the Vidhan Bhavan,” an official said.

“After the refurbishment work is over, the reallotment of offices to various political parties will be done,” the official added.

Rule 157 (2) of the UP Legislative assembly clearly mentions that political parties that have a minimum or 25 members or above will be allotted offices by the legislative assembly secretariat. The party offices will then be provided staff and telephone connection.

The speaker of the legislative assembly takes the decision on the allotment of the offices to various political parties, the official further said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 254 members and Samajwadi Party has 109 in the 18th legislative assembly and they allotted larger offices in view of the tally in the assembly.

Both the parties (Congress and the BSP) have been shifted from the larger officers allotted earlier to the smaller ones now, he said.

The Apna Dal (S) that has 13 MLAs, Rashtraiya Lok Dal with 9 MLAs, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party with six MLAs, Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal ( NISHAD) with six MLAs and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik with two MLAs have been allotted offices in the Vidhan Bhavan according to their numbers in the assembly, the official said.

Principal secretary, U.P. legislative assembly, Pradeep Dubey said the offices of Congress and BSP have been shifted for renovation. Both the parties would be moved to their respective offices once the renovation is complete, he added.

BSP Legislature Party leader Umashankar Singh said the BJP and SP have been allotted larger officers in view of the two parties’ strength in the assembly. The BSP and the Congress have been allotted smaller offices, he said.