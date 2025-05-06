U.P. Woman SI dismissed after conviction in corruption case

Amrita Yadav, a woman sub-inspector posted at Kotwali Police Station and in-charge of the Budhana Gate police outpost in 2017, has been dismissed from service after being convicted in a bribery case. Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (Meerut Range) Kalanidhi Naithani ordered her dismissal on May 4, invoking Rule 8(2)(a) of the Uttar Pradesh Police Officers (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1991, after approval from police headquarters and the state government. The Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption Act/Additional Sessions Judge pronounced the verdict on September 5, 2024. (Sourced)

A special court sentenced her to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a ₹75,000 fine in September 2024 for accepting a ₹20,000 bribe to remove rape charges from a dowry harassment complaint.

“The conduct of woman sub-inspector Amrita Yadav has severely tarnished the image of the police department. Such shameful acts cannot be tolerated in a disciplined force,” Kalanidhi Naithani stated.

The bribe was taken from Sameer, a resident of Sikri Modinagar, at the Budhana Gate outpost on June 13, 2017. Acting on his complaint, the anti-corruption team laid a trap and caught Yadav red-handed while accepting the cash. A formal case was registered against her at Kotwali Police Station, and she was taken into custody.

The Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption Act/Additional Sessions Judge pronounced the verdict on September 5, 2024. Since then, Yadav has remained lodged in Meerut District Jail.